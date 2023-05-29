Guy Montgomery was born and raised in Christchurch. He went on to study at Victoria University of Wellington.

Guy Montgomery is bringing his My Brain is Blowing Me Crazy tour to Palmerston North on June 11.

The New Zealand stand-up comedian and improviser has appeared on Taskmaster NZ, 7 Days, Have You Been Paying Attention? and very, very briefly on Celebrity Treasure Island.

Montgomery is also the creator and host of the new television show Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

My Brain is Blowing Me Crazy was part of this month’s NZ International Comedy Festival in Wellington and Auckland.

“I used to be a little boy and now I am a 34-year-old man. The world is a crazy place and I would like to tell you about it through the medium of stand-up comedy.”

in 2021, Montgomery won the Best Male Comedian Award at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards for the third time, having collected it in 2017 and 2020.

As well as the invitation-only Just For Laughs festivals in Montreal, Toronto and Sydney, and sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, he has toured his upsettingly successful podcast The Worst Idea of All Time across Australia, America and the UK.

Montgomery has played sold-out audiences at Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Find out why people are going crazy for Guy Montgomery and Guy Montgomery is going crazy.

The Details

What: Guy Montgomery

When: Sunday, June 11, 8pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: nz.patronbase.com







