He's found love and got married - so what's next for Chris Parker?

Comedian Chris Parker is bringing his new show, Lots of Love, to Palmerston North on June 16.

First came love, then came marriage _ now, as a 32-year-old, childless inner-city-living homosexual, Parker is naturally wondering what’s next. A purebred dachshund is on the cards, but there are fears he could become one of those people who treats his dog like a child and force friends to come over to celebrate doggo’s first birthday.

The self-proclaimed People’s Princess of Aotearoa, Parker is most commonly known for his funny Instagram and TikTok videos that built him a huge social media audience. Also, his win on the hit New Zealand TV show, Celebrity Treasure Island, and, most strangely, a felted hat he made during the 2020 nationwide lockdown that was then acquired by Te Papa.

In 2022, he released the comedy/documentary special for TVNZ, Chris Parker: Back To School, about an all-boys schools in Christchurch, and also starred in the New Zealand feature film Nude Tuesday. His debut novel, Here for a Good Time, is now out through Allen & Unwin.

Parker was the recipient of the inaugural Topp Prize awarded by the New Zealand Comedy Trust for Aotearoa’s most generous and gifted comedian.

“Chris Parker is the real deal, a brilliant comedian who will leave you scream laughing.” Time Out Australia

“An invigorating and charming hour, admirably unpretentious and consistently very, very funny.” The Skinny Edinburgh

The Details

What: Chris Parker

When: Friday, June 16, 8pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: regent.co.nz



