Chris Cain is the international act at this year's New Zealand Blues, Roots & Groove Festival in Palmerston North. Photo / Brad Elligood

“Chris Cain? Now that boy can play the guitar!”

So said legendary blues master BB King of the Amercian musician.

Cain is coming to Palmerston North at the end of the month for the New Zealand Blues, Roots & Groove Festival.

He will be part of the opening night show on August 31 with the Kevin Downing Lab Band and Erna Ferry. On September 2, Cain will play with the Rodger Fox Big Band.

Cain brings to the stage a power-packed performance of blues guitar and down-home vocals. Add the full power of Fox’s 18-piece big band and this is going to be one helluva concert and CD.

Cain has toured New Zealand with the World Blues Revue and has been nominated for six WC Handy Awards, the blues world’s equivalent of receiving a Grammy nomination.

The Kevin Downing Lab Band is a 17-piece guitar orchestra run by Palmerston North’s own Kevin Downing. The band plays a mixture of jazz and blues and has a reputation for backing some of the world’s greatest jazz and blues guitar players and singers. Some of the tunes being played were written by Grammy-nominated artists especially for the band.

The band has been running for 32 years and has propelled many players coming through it into successful professional careers in music. All the players are current students or teachers at Downing’s guitar school.

Trombonist Rodger Fox is the leader of the Rodger Fox Big Band. Photo / Rene Huemer

The Rodger Fox Big Band needs no introduction as being New Zealand’s premier jazz orchestra. It is known for performing with a wide range of artists and musical styles and celebrated its 50th birthday this year.

The Unity Singers’ purpose is to bring joy to people, member Nick Robinson says, and it is trying to be a ray of sunshine this winter.

The choir will perform on August 31 with special guests Jazzin’ 3, a jazz vocal group from Palmerston North Girls’ High School who are tutored by Erna Ferry.

On September 1, Ferry will sing with the Blues Buffet. The band is guitarist Fred Loveridge, with Murray Loveridge on bass, Paul Wilson on keyboards and Chester Nevil on drums.

Brotherman – Crossover Thoughts is a project that infuses the modern big band sound with that of New Zealand hip-hop. This is achieved by blending the sound of the Rodger Fox Big Band with that of hip-hop artist King Kapisi.

King Kapisi uses hip-hop to promote keeping it real through your culture, learning your language and knowing where you are from.

King Kapisi will be in concert with the big band and Ferry on September 3.

Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band are dynamic, masterful and all about entertainment. Expect to hear a little Fats Domino, Beth Hart, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, John Lee Hooker and some of Collins’ own.

“Blues comes straight from the heart and that’s just how I like it,” Collins says.

“It’s accessible, joyful, heart-full music, and not only that, it makes me want to move – what’s not to like?”

They also perform on September 3.

The same day, from 10am-11.30am at the Globe, Cain will run a free blues workshop.

Students of all ages can engage in a hands-on approach to celebrate creative self-expression. Participants will be able to socialise with their musical peers, learn from an expert and perform in a friendly and unintimidating environment.

Other musicians taking part in the festival are Kokomo, Pip Payne Blues and Gospel Train, The Julie Lamb Outfit, and Sonic Delusion.

There will also be free concerts in bars and cafes around the city, 5pm-7pm, from August 31 to September 2.

Visit nzblues.nz for the full programme.

The inaugural festival was held last year.

The Details

What: New Zealand Blues, Roots & Groove Festival

When: August 31-September 3

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue