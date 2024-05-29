More than 60 New Zealand Army personnel partnered with Tongan forces to complete construction projects in the Ha’apai islands group.

Krimson Pamata has just started as a New Zealand Army electrician but has ticked off an early career highlight – sleeping under mosquito netting on a remote Tongan island.

The lance corporal, who is based at Linton Military Camp, also tackled the challenge of being unable to duck down the road to get electrical supplies.

Pamata, who was born in Palmerston North and attended Palmerston North Girls’ High School, was part of Exercise Tropic Twilight.

Pamata completed her apprentice qualification last year and this was her first deployment with the NZ Army. The isolated Ha’apai islands made for an unusual work site.

“When I first thought about joining the army, I never thought I would end up in such a remote location and sleeping under a mosquito net every night, but it was the highlight of my career,” she said.

Tropic Twilight projects included upgrades and repairs to Ha’ateiho Community Centre, the Meteorological Centre and Pangai Government Primary School.

These provide communities with easily accessible places to gather, shelter and access clean water during a natural disaster.

“We had a complete field set-up there and we made do with what we had. You couldn’t go to a store as you can in New Zealand if you didn’t have the exact supplies you needed, you just had to adapt,” Pamata said.

“We upgraded switchboards, lights and mains and fitted out the new ablutions block. Some of the set-up before was rusting, falling apart and exposed. We made it safer, more efficient and increased the overall lifespan.

“All those jobs might be small to us, but you know you are making a big difference.”

Pamata loves being a sparkie and said there was a good sense of job satisfaction.

“When you see the lights come on, and know you can do a technical job not everyone else can – it’s a cool feeling.”

She was one of only three women in the 38-strong construction troop but said that didn’t stop her from getting stuck into the job in Ha’apai or back home.

“Some people are shocked to see a female turn up to the site but I have gotten used to it and it doesn’t faze me anymore,” she said.

Tropic Twilight provided the opportunity to work with electricians from Tonga, Australia and Japan.

“Everyone has a different way of doing things so it was great to learn how others would tackle a problem.”