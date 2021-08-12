New Palmerston North citizens welcomed at citizenship ceremony

New citizens Hawick Qian and Jenny Qian, 14, with their friends (from left) Bob Koehler, Julie Koehler, Bernie Wastney and Miyuki Masu. Photo / Judith Lacy

New citizens Hawick Qian and Jenny Qian, 14, with their friends (from left) Bob Koehler, Julie Koehler, Bernie Wastney and Miyuki Masu. Photo / Judith Lacy

Gastroenterologist David Edge was going to stay in Palmerston North for a year, then return to England.

Nearly 47 years later he is still here. Thursday was a special day for David and his wife Linda as they become New Zealand citizens.

Asked after the ceremony how she felt, Linda said she was relieved because she didn't have to get any more forms. The couple had been thinking about applying for citizenship for years.

"It was a fantastic ceremony, it was really lovely," Linda said.

David came to the city in 1975 to work at the hospital for a year but stayed there until 2004 before moving to Southern Cross, also in Palmerston North. He retired from practising as a gastroenterologist in 2014.

Part of the reason for the delay in applying for citizenship was he thought it might upset his mother, especially seen he'd taken her grandchildren to the other side of the world. She has since died.

David received a Civic Honour Award in 2017 for his services to the Manawatū International Jazz & Blues Festival and Manawatū Jazz Club.

He said he was more a New Zealander than English now because he'd lived here the longest.

Hawick Qian and his 14-year-old daughter Jenny were among the new citizens. Qian is originally from Wuxi in eastern China. He came to New Zealand to study and is now

director of Manner Property Management. He is a volunteer firefighter and a Red Cross refugee resettlement volunteer.

Qian wore a korowai made by his friend Bernie Wastney for her daughter's graduation. It took her 120 hours to make and tells the story of her iwi, Ngati Porou.

Addressing the citizenship ceremony, Mayor Grant Smith said citizenship is a two-sided coin. Citizens gain rights and privileges but also have duties and responsibilities.

The gifts new citizens bring to the city are highly valued.

New citizens were presented with a fern plant and Rob Tucker's book Images of a Nation: Palmerston North & Manawatū.

Thirteen came from India, 12 from England and seven from South Africa. The other new citizens (including those who couldn't make the ceremony) came from Pakistan and Philippines - five each; China and Thailand - four each; Portugal three; Australia, Fiji, Samoa, Scotland, Taiwan and United States - two each, and one each from Kuwait, Yemen, Wales, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Northern Ireland, Afghanistan, Myanmar, American Samoa, Italy and Argentina.

Multicultural Council of Manawatū president Nina Kirschbaum (Indonesia) and Mike Monaghan (England), water operations manager at Palmerston North City Council, were among the new citizens.

Smith wished the new citizens many happy years ahead as ambassadors of the city.

Rangitāne representative Wiremu Te Awe Awe said in today's climate we needed more forgiveness and getting on with one another. The new citizens were very wise people as they had chosen the best city in the best country in the world. As a country free from community transmission of Covid-19, we needed to take our blessings and be grateful for what we have got here.

There was much laughter as Te Awe Awe tried to hongi town crier Lyal Brenton - Brenton's wide-brimmed hat made it hard for the men's noses to connect.

In a recorded message, Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti told the new citizens until today New Zealand was their home, now it is their country.