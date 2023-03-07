A recently completed Kāinga Ora home in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora is proposing to deliver more than 300 new homes across Palmerston North.

The plans focus on Roslyn, Takaro, Hokowhitu, Highbury, Terrace End, West End, Awapuni, Westbrook and the city centre.

To help meet the need for more homes in Palmerston North, Kāinga Ora is seeking feedback on proposals to build more new state houses in the city, regional director Graeme Broderick says.

These additional housing proposals would be part of Kāinga Ora’s redevelopment programme.

“This is where we remove older houses on our larger sections which are past their best, and replace them with a greater number of newly built warm and dry homes that better meet the needs of our customers today,” Broderick says.

“This helps us make the best use of the existing land we own, to deliver a greater number of homes to meet the urgent need in our communities.”

As of December 2022, there were 630 people and families on the housing register in Palmerston North, which is managed by the Ministry of Social Development.

“This is far too many people who are living in cars, motels, overcrowded homes and in other unsuitable conditions. Building more warm, dry homes would be really good news for these families and allow them to get on with their lives.”

Before Kāinga Ora looks to build more homes, it is keen to work with the Palmerston North community to understand what works for the community, what doesn’t, and what can be improved.

Kāinga Ora has more than 200 new homes in progress in Roslyn, Awapuni, Westbrook, Takaro and the city centre, which it consulted with the community about in 2022, Broderick says.

Street-by-street information on homes completed, under construction and proposed is available at kaingaora.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui-region.

An online session on the proposed homes will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 5.30–6.30pm. The Zoom meeting ID is 853 6689 8264.

You can also ring 0800 801 601 and ask to be transferred to senior stakeholder relationship manager Rebecca Kinloch or email communities@kaingaora.govt.nz.