Paul Dibble, The Quest for Immortality, 2023 (detail). Photo courtesy of Dibble Studio

A new exhibition at Te Manawa Art Gallery celebrates the career of renowned Palmerston North sculptor Paul Dibble. Paul Dibble: Continuum explores 55 years of art-making by examining the themes that weave together across his work.

Bronze has sat alongside humanity for thousands of years. In turn, Dibble’s works have not only withstood the elements and contemporary art trends - they have become markers of history, identity and sites of consequence.

Each section of the exhibition collects common threads that Dibble has followed during his long career.

Creation dives into the human fascination with origin stories; the works here incorporate symbols adapted from Christian biblical references and across Te Moana Nui a Kiwa (the Pacific).

Lessons reflects the influence of European modernism, from Rodin and Goya in the 19th century to the more geometric forms of the 20th century.

The sculptures of Home express concerns specific to Aotearoa New Zealand, with an emphasis on the rural perspective, while Legacy gathers the sculptures that stand as enduring tributes to loss and beauty – Dibble’s representations of kōwhai are emblematic of this approach. The extinct huia has become a personal icon for the artist and is remembered in many of his works.

Revealing a life-long practice that keeps circling back and exploring, Continuum shows how Dibble’s unique use of bronze connects everyday New Zealanders to each other, our shared histories and the world around us.

Paul Dibble: Continuum opens on November 11 and runs until March 10. Entry is free.