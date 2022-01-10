New Coastal Arts Trail explores Manawatū, Whanganui and Taranaki

Whanganui artist Mike Marsh's mural at Munch in Palmerston North tells the story of the eatery's owner, Veronica James. It is part of the new Coastal Arts Trail. Photo / Supplied

The new Coastal Arts Trail has launched with the creation of a world-first gallery-camper.

The trail is a self-driving, art-lovers' tour across the lower west coast of the North Island.

The trail takes visitors through a mix of public art, street art, galleries and museums, as well as off-the-beaten-track studios and creative rural communities.

The trail has more than 50 stops and is a partnership between Central Economic Development Agency (Ceda), Whanganui & Partners, and Venture Taranaki.

In the planning for more than five years, the vision for the trail has finally been realised with the help of Government funding for the recovery of tourism communities impacted by Covid-19.

The trail has partnered with Quirky Campers to design the ultimate trail companion, a gallery-camper. This is an art-immersive campervan, purpose-built and designed for the trail, and it will be available for public booking. That is after it's been named: people are encouraged to send suggestions. Will it be Vinnie Van Go? Artie? Vallery, or something else?

Curator Aimée Ralfini is leading the creative development of the Coastal Arts Trail gallery-camper. Photo / Supplied

Curator Aimée Ralfini has been appointed to lead the creative development of the gallery-camper. On the maiden journey along the Coastal Arts Trail, Ralfini will collect pieces that highlight the work artists have to offer in these regions, for installation in the campervan.

"Art has the ability to change the way we experience the world around us," she says. "A campervan designed specifically for a regional art trail presents a unique opportunity to view the world through a creative lens."

Bringing art outside the traditional space, the gallery-camper is a good fit for Ralfini, who's passionate about strengthening the role art plays beyond the gallery.



She says the gallery-camper breaks all the rules about where we think art should be, and how we interact with art. "And that's a good thing."

Follow the journey on Instagram and book in advance via Quirky Campers.

Quirky Campers is a New Zealand business, run by husband and wife Leanne and Dan Edwards, offering handcrafted campervan rentals.

They act as an agent for friendly and like-minded campervan owners, each with a unique and beautiful vehicle they have lovingly created and want to share with the world.