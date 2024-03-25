Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere chats with future voters at the Festival of Cultures about what matters to them.

OPINION

It’s been a wonderful summer in Palmy with so many events. There has been something for everyone to get involved in. The Festival of Cultures and Explore Esplanade Day are huge days that sit firmly on Palmerston North’s calendar. For me, these are two of the best events locally each year.

The Festival of Cultures is a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our community in Palmerston North. Whether people were celebrating their own culture, or learning about another, the festival was packed with people sampling the delicious food and being entertained by outstanding performances.

Our Esplanade has been a firm favourite for generations of families, so Explore Esplanade Day was another chance to enjoy this gem.

Both events serve as a fantastic opportunity for me to engage with members of our community and chat about the things that matter most to them and their families. The cost of living and housing are always hot topics, and I’m starting to hear real concerns from people about the new Government’s priorities.

At Explore Esplanade Day, many people took the opportunity to write down what they would do during their first day as Prime Minister. There were a variety of responses - a few focused on taxes and the environment, with cleaning up our waterways a common theme.

None of them mentioned taking a $52,000 allowance to live in their own home, while telling others to make cuts and save money, as a priority. National leader Christopher Luxon has since changed his mind on claiming this allowance.

The National-led Government has spent its first 100 days stopping, reversing and cutting. In my view, scrapping stuff for the sake of it, without putting up any solutions of its own.

In the middle of a cost of living crisis, National hasn’t stepped up to support people like it promised to before the election. Instead of helping families with costs like early childhood education or public transport fares, it has in my view prioritised tax cuts for mega-landlords and introduced extra costs.

National said it wasn’t going to introduce any new taxes or increase fuel taxes – and yet it is doing both, including a new drivers’ tax as part of the annual car registration fee. It promised front-line services wouldn’t be cut as it searched for money for tax cuts, but it has gone too far.

More than 100 days in, National hasn’t delivered cost of living relief. Instead, it has made questionable choices, like reversing the country’s smokefree laws – a win for the tobacco lobby at the expense, in my view, of lives and billions in healthcare costs.

From the turnout at the Palmerston North smokefree meeting, I know many of us are concerned about this decision. People are understandably worried about the impact now and for future generations. Labour will continue to hold the Government to account on this. The health of the next generation is too important.

The first 100 days are supposed to show vision for New Zealand. Instead of being back on track, it feels like we’re stuck in reverse.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.