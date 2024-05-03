Rongotea viola player Solace Ward has written a duet as a farewell gift for her teacher, Elizabeth Patchett. The pair will perform the piece on May 13. Photo / Judith Lacy

Rongotea viola player Solace Ward has written a duet as a farewell gift for her teacher, Elizabeth Patchett. The pair will perform the piece on May 13. Photo / Judith Lacy

What does a musician give her teacher as a parting gift? In Solace Ward’s case, it is a composition.

Ward’s duet Inspiration will premiere at Musica Viva Manawatū's May concert, a celebration of NZ Music Month.

Ward, 18, will play the viola, with the teacher in question, Elizabeth Patchett, on the violin.

Ward, who lives near Rongotea, started playing the violin when she was about 7. Under the tutelage of Marise McNeill, she went on to pass Trinity College London’s grade 8 exam.

As McNeill doesn’t teach beyond that level Ward began lessons with Patchett, a New Zealand Symphony Orchestra violinist.

Ward went on to gain her ATCL performance diploma from Trinity.

In Year 10 at Palmerston North Girls’ High School, Ward switched to the viola because the school’s string orchestra had no violas.

She enjoys the bigger instrument’s more mellow and lower tone. She has an LTCL diploma in viola, equivalent in standard to the final year recital of an undergraduate degree.

Ward finished school last year and now travels weekly to Wellington for lessons from viola teacher Gillian Ansell. Ansell is an associate professor in the School of Music at Victoria University of Wellington.

Ward plays in the Manawatū Youth Orchestra, Manawatū Sinfonia, Wellington Youth Orchestra and National Youth Orchestra.

She has twice won the instrumental section of Musica Viva’s Young Performers’ Scholarship.

This year she played in the orchestra for Amdram Musical Theatre Whanganui’s production of Sweeney Todd — The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

As a child, Ward was not always disciplined about practising, but she is now because she is motivated to improve. School provided a structured learning environment but as an adult, she is aware if she doesn’t practise nothing will happen.

Musicia Viva vice-president Christine Archer Lockwood has organised the May programme. She said the organisation provides a platform for musicians to perform live in a supportive, non-competitive environment.

The other premiere on May 13 will be a three-movement piano sonata written by Palmerston North piano teacher Nick Hunter. He will also perform the piece.

The Details

What: Musica Viva Manawatū

When: Monday, May 13, 7.30pm

Where: Evelyn Rawlins Room, Square Edge

Entry: koha ($5+ recommended)

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.