Mrs Bo's Botanical and Curiosity Emporium owner Jeanine Gribbin (right) with Gypsy Maulder, her righthand woman. "Welcome to our quirky little world," Jeanine says. Photo / Judith Lacy

Jeanine Gribbin likes collecting people and objects.

Firstly it was Boho Cafe in Palmerston North suburb Awapuni, then Mrs Bo’s Botanical and Curiosity Emporium behind the cafe in Pitama Rd.

Now she has opened a meeting space that is full of quirky objects.

“It is where creativity and curiosity collide,” she says.

It can be used for meetings, functions and private dining, plus provides an overflow space for the cafe.

It has already been popular for business meetings and was the venue for a 70th birthday party the day after the Manawatū Guardian visited.

“People just like the sense of difference and I guess the inspiration,” Gribbin says.

The meeting space is in the same building as the emporium, which sells botanical gifts, books and other giftware.

The building has been home to a midwife, suit hire and mortgage broker, children’s playcentre, and lawnmower shop, Gribbin says.

Palmerston North is a great place to do business with a strong network of people who like to collaborate and support each other, she says.

“It’s the people that make the difference.”

Gribbin grew up in New Plymouth and lived in Auckland for 23 years.

She has a Master of Creative and Performing Arts Management from the University of Auckland and a background in fundraising and not-for-profit management.

She moved to Palmerston North from Carterton seven years ago after a stint as Wairarapa Cancer Society centre manager.

Her partner had been commuting to Wellington but got a job in Palmerston North.

“Palmerston North has so many opportunities to do really neat and interesting things.”

She says she has an eclectic personality, enjoying collecting people and objects. She likes collaborating and dislikes sitting still.

The meeting space at Mrs Bo's Botanical and Curiosity Emporium in Awapuni has an abundance of greenery and vintage charm. Photo / Judith Lacy

To celebrate the winter solstice, Gribbin and Urban Charm owner Karilyn Andrew are running a woodland-inspired winter wreath-making workshop on June 22. It’s part of a four-session Winter Botanical Workshop Series.

Gribbin says it is lovely being in touch with nature, plus in winter it is nice to do something on a Sunday afternoon.

Winter solstice is a beautiful celebration of the season. “We have beautiful winters here. It’s just the beauty of the seasons.”

The other workshops are botanical pottery (May 28), terrarium (June 11) and hanging dried flower arrangement (July 9).

On May 27, Gribbin is hosting a fashion show and high tea showcasing Amanda Compton’s Lady Blue new range.

Boho Cafe opened in November 2016 and Mrs Bo’s Botanical and Curiosity Emporium last November.