Morning porridge helps Palmerston North woman Freda Brown reach 100

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
3 mins to read
Palmerston North woman Freda Brown will celebrate her 100th birthday on October 31.

Porridge for breakfast every morning, not smoking, and biking everywhere were just some of the habits that a Palmerston North woman can attribute to helping her reach her 100th birthday today.

Freda Brown (nee Jones) was born on October 31, 1924 in New Plymouth, although she has lived in Palmerston North for the last 60 years.

She initially grew up in the small north Taranaki town of Uruti before moving with her mother, father and sister to Okoia, near Whanganui. As no suitable house was available, one was built for the family in just six weeks. They had a coal range for cooking, but no fridge.

Her father was manager of the local dairy factory, which meant the family enjoyed some perks - an abundant supply of dairy products and Freda’s mother being able to make and store jelly and ice cream in the factory freezer.

Palmerston North woman Freda Brown, pictured at age 21, will celebrate her 100th birthday on October 31.
She remembers having to catch the train to school each day, where she developed a love of tennis, playing with wooden racquets and catgut strings. In 1942 she represented Whanganui at the New Zealand under-18 tournament in Christchurch. Getting there involved travel by ferry from Wellington to Lyttleton.

After graduating high school Freda obtained a clerical position at NZ Railways where she met her husband of 61 years, Maurice. They married in 1951 and this was followed by the birth of four sons. They also have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family moved around due to Maurice Brown’s work with the railways, first to Pātea in 1955, where the family got their first fridge and also a washing machine, which Freda remembers came with the worry that people might think she was lazy.

Their first car was a little 1956 Ford Prefect and she can remember travelling with three adults, two children and her latest baby on her lap. The family had subsequent moves to Napier, Ohakune, and finally to Palmerston North in 1965.

Freda says her secret to longevity is porridge for breakfast, never smoking, biking everywhere (until the wearing of helmets became compulsory in 1994), and keeping her mind active doing crosswords, Sudoku, word finds, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and reading.

But most importantly she said was sharing her life with good friends and family, particularly after Maurice died in 2012. Her sons Russell, 72, Ashley, 70, Graeme, 67, and Selwyn, 63, either ring or visit every day.

Although she relies on hearing aids to keep up with conversation, she has managed to maintain relatively good health throughout her life.

Earlier in the week she had received letters of congratulations from King Charles, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Governor-General Cindy Kiro and local MP Tangi Utikere.

Freda planned to have a dinner with immediate family tonight and another gathering of friends and family on Saturday afternoon.






