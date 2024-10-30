She remembers having to catch the train to school each day, where she developed a love of tennis, playing with wooden racquets and catgut strings. In 1942 she represented Whanganui at the New Zealand under-18 tournament in Christchurch. Getting there involved travel by ferry from Wellington to Lyttleton.

After graduating high school Freda obtained a clerical position at NZ Railways where she met her husband of 61 years, Maurice. They married in 1951 and this was followed by the birth of four sons. They also have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family moved around due to Maurice Brown’s work with the railways, first to Pātea in 1955, where the family got their first fridge and also a washing machine, which Freda remembers came with the worry that people might think she was lazy.

Their first car was a little 1956 Ford Prefect and she can remember travelling with three adults, two children and her latest baby on her lap. The family had subsequent moves to Napier, Ohakune, and finally to Palmerston North in 1965.

Freda says her secret to longevity is porridge for breakfast, never smoking, biking everywhere (until the wearing of helmets became compulsory in 1994), and keeping her mind active doing crosswords, Sudoku, word finds, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and reading.

But most importantly she said was sharing her life with good friends and family, particularly after Maurice died in 2012. Her sons Russell, 72, Ashley, 70, Graeme, 67, and Selwyn, 63, either ring or visit every day.

Although she relies on hearing aids to keep up with conversation, she has managed to maintain relatively good health throughout her life.

Earlier in the week she had received letters of congratulations from King Charles, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Governor-General Cindy Kiro and local MP Tangi Utikere.

Freda planned to have a dinner with immediate family tonight and another gathering of friends and family on Saturday afternoon.
























































