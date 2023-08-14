Small is big at the Feilding Art Centre this month.

The Feilding and District Art Society’s exhibition of tiny artwork is back for its second year.

Following the popularity of the inaugural Small Works show in 2022, this exhibition promises to be one of the society’s biggest, with more than 100 works on display. It also promises to be the smallest, with prizes being awarded to artists whose work is the tiniest, Feilding Art Centre manager Karis Evans says.

Last year, almost 50 painters, weavers and glass artists took on the challenge of creating a miniature masterpiece. This year, the same number of artists are broadening – or rather, shrinking – their horizons to create pocket-sized artworks in just about every media imaginable. Dollhouse miniatures, hand-bound books, tukutuku panels and ceramic sculptures all feature in the catalogue for 2023.

With so many different types of art on display, Evans is confident visitors will get a big thrill out of the exhibition.

“There are plenty of eureka moments to be had as you discover all the whimsical creations and little surprises to be found throughout the gallery.”

Eris Newson, who has a series of watercolours in the exhibition, is challenged by the idea that small works are tiny treasures to be discovered.

“You’ve got to try to draw someone’s eye into a really small space … your colour, your contrast, your composition all have to be well-considered if they’re to catch viewers’ attention.”

Serena Mercer is one of the artists taking part in the 'Small Works' exhibition.

The exhibition runs until August 31.

Feilding Art Centre is open on weekdays from 10am- 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am-1pm. All works are for sale, but entry is free.