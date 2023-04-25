Some of the players at the Courtesy Ford Charity Golf Classic organised by Milson Rotary Club. Photo / Supplied

Since 2003, the Milson Rotary Club’s major fundraiser has been the Courtesy Ford Charity Golf Classic.

On Sunday, April 16, 133 players signed up in teams of four for a fun day of golf and camaraderie while contributing to the designated charities.

Planning for this event each year begins before Christmas to ensure the players have a fun day and want to come back the next year. With prizes valued at more than $10,000, it is no wonder some teams have been entering for each of the past 21 years.

In addition to the core planning team, 24 Rotarians and partners helped run the event on the day.

In the 21 years since this tournament started, it has raised more than $250,000 for local charities. Some of the recipients have been Arohanui Hospice, Youth One Stop Shop, Ronald McDonald House, Life Education Trust and the Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club.

The day concludes with everyone gathering in the Manawatū Golf Club rooms for further hospitality and prizes for almost everyone, from best team stableford, to the novelty events and raffles.

If you would like to enter a team next year please contact Milson Rotary.

If you want to be part of an organisation that contributes to our community in this way please contact one of our local Rotary clubs.

Awapuni awapunirotary.co.nz

Milson milsonrotary.co.nz

Palmerston North pnrotary.co.nz

Papaioea papaioearotary.org.nz

— Peter Brooks is a member of Milson Rotary Club