Have you thought about what you will do with all your time when you retire?

Do you have a hobby or pastime you enjoy a lot?

When bumper stickers became a thing way back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I loved seeing the new funny stickers that would appear on a weekly basis. One of my favourites was “Never argue with a fool, they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience”. Another read “Bowls is just marbles for grown-ups”. That resonated because marbles were all the rage in school. Every kid had their precious bag of spherical wonders and any spare moment was spent challenging someone to see if you could win a prized possession.

As the years have gone by I have found the advice to not argue with fools invaluable. Recently though I have been reflecting on the bumper stickers about bowls. I have tried bowls - it is heaps of fun and the apparent simplicity belies the skill required to do it well. If you have not tried it I encourage you to give it a go.

What has had me pondering bowls among other pastimes is the trend predictions for 2023. Usually the “gurus” predicting the trends have very varied opinions. Reading them at the beginning of the year I was struck by the universality of the prediction that 2023 is the year of artificial intelligence (AI). If you ever have had a chatbot answer a call or a web inquiry you have had a taster of what is to come.

Depending on which side of the fence you side on, AI is either terrifying or stunningly amazing. The reality is that AI will be a part of everyday life in the very near future. So what has that got to do with bowls?

People need purpose. You need to know that you matter and that what you do makes a positive difference. If you have ever been out of work, laid low with injury, or retired without something to do, you will undoubtedly relate to how dark the outlook can be - days stretching interminably ahead and darkness gathering around. You are likely prepared to give anything a go if it offers a glimmer of hope and connection.

In business, it is easy to get caught up in the busyness and unrelenting barrage of demands from all facets of your life. Everyone seems to need something from you and time for personal interests and pursuits is easily sacrificed on the altar of urgency. Don’t make this mistake.

A director of the company I first worked at had been there for 60 years. He lived to work, and a few months into retirement shared that he had nothing left to do. Less than a year into his retirement he died.

Have something to do with your life outside of work. Now is the time to ensure you have an interest, hobby, sport, club, or charity that gives you satisfaction and purpose outside of work and personal commitments. Look up ways to get involved in your community, assist in a cause close to your heart, join a Rotary or Lions club, or a faith-based group, take up a hobby, learn a new skill, or join a sports club. Who knows, you could be rolling shot bowls on point and it could help you avoid a dead end!

Check out Club Sandwich. It is run by the city council and lists clubs in categories from culture and history, to business and learning.

Some other links to get you started:

New hobby or craft: communityarts.org.nz ; menzshedmanawatu.org.nz

Volunteering: volunteercentral.nz ; lionsclubs.org.nz; pnrotary.co.nz

Faith-based: pncla.org.nz

Sport: sportmanawatu.org.nz

Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.