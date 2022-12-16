Don't feel quilty about switching off these holidays. Your body and business will thank you for it.

Don't feel quilty about switching off these holidays. Your body and business will thank you for it.

OPINION:

Are you fortunate enough to shut down for Christmas? Having started the year discussing how to navigate and maximise lockdowns it is a pleasant change to be discussing an annual shutdown.

For some industries, like food, accommodation and entertainment, this is when things get really busy. For others, like ourselves, this is the time of year when we get to press pause for two to three weeks. If your business is shutting down here are some tips.

Communicate clearly with all staff, suppliers and customers and be clear about when you will close and when you will reopen. What can customers expect in terms of orders placed before Christmas, or bought online over the break?

Are suppliers and delivery people clear on what you will and won’t be receiving into your business? Is your security company clear and do they have a plan in place?

Put a clear, friendly out-of-office note on emails and answerphones. Again set clear expectations of what people can expect and when you will be back on board.

Have a plan if someone is required to go to work (an alarm going off or an urgent customer requirement often creates the need for this). Be clear on who will be on-call and what constitutes a call in.

Back up your information before going on leave (and/or check if your provider has a recent backup that works).

Rest your passwords. This is something that should be done frequently and like the changing seasons remind you to change your smoke alarm batteries, use this time to do a password reset (again with the guidance of your IT provider/specialist).

Consider what repairs and maintenance you can outsource, those jobs you never quite got around to doing! Having them done allows you to start the new year on a high note.

Use the last day at work to do a really good clean up and finish with a good feed. It is a great way to enjoy some camaraderie and, much like a tidy bedroom and made bed at the end of a long day, it makes coming back to work something uplifting and enjoyable.

When I first started working for myself, stopping seemed so wrong. I would be plagued with guilt throughout the break - feeling like I should be doing something, only to get to the end of the break realising I had not allowed myself a real rest.

Some tips for you, from my school of hard knocks.

Intentionally and deliberately schedule no work. If you love what you do your imagination will often enjoy this stress-free period and ideas will pop up. Record them. Avoid operational, routine work. Capture the ideas that excite you.

Do something different. Our team did a 3D glass art session with Serena Mercer and it was loads of fun. Different activities activate different parts of your brain. It is refreshing and inspiring.

Connect with people. Sometimes we can slip into survival mode and time flies by. Use this time to reach out and connect with people. Humans need connection and relationships.

Do stuff you enjoy. Whatever spins your wheels and recharges your batteries, treat yourself and do a lot of it.

We are going offline for three weeks. Thanks for reading and the feedback over the year. It has been an honour and privilege. Shout out to Judith for being a great editor! Here’s to a joy-filled, love-packed, glorious and wonderful break. See you in 2023!