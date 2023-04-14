If you want to grow yourself and your business, you need to be able to work with and through people. This requires a mindset shift. Photo / Freepix

OPINION

Have you ever said, “If you want something done properly it is best to do it yourself”, or perhaps “If you want it done right the first time, you should do it yourself”? These expressions, and many like them, can keep you trapped in a mindset where you believe you have to do everything.

This mindset can prohibit growth. If you want to grow yourself and your business you need to be able to work with and through people. This requires a set of skills and, most importantly, it requires a mindset shift. Many small business owners find hiring their first employee is often the biggest leap. There are some universal principles and truths that can help make this easier.

When you employ a new person, look for someone with the right attitude. Skills can be taught and learned. If you learned something, somebody else can learn it as well. They will need to be willing to be taught and learn.

There is no perfect time to delegate. A great guideline is if somebody can do something 50 per cent as well as you, then you should give the task to them. This is especially true if it will free you up to do something which adds more value to your business.

The better you know yourself, the better you can know and understand others. This is particularly true when looking at your strengths and other people’s strengths. The areas where you are strongest are normally the areas you find the easiest and most natural to do.

Maybe you’re great at coming up with ideas or starting projects but struggle with finishing them. Some people love finishing projects but do not have the knack for starting them or thinking up new ideas. The more you and your team can work in their area of strength the more engaging and enjoyable it is likely to be.

While you might be able to do everything in your business, it does not mean you should. Consider the areas where you add the most value and spend as much time in those areas as possible. It can be worth listing these for yourself and your team and then cross-checking at the end of the day to see how much time you’ve spent in the areas that add high value.

There are other options when employing somebody. You can outsource work to contractors, freelancers and specialists. The outsourcing of my accounts to a bookkeeper and accountant freed up huge amounts of time and headspace.

When we partner with somebody who enjoys doing what we find difficult, magic can happen. The key is to ensure there is clarity around expectations and outcomes. All teams need good communication and this applies doubly when working remotely or outsourcing. It is essential you can work well together and have a way of giving and receiving feedback effectively.

These are just a few ideas to help break the “I must do it all myself” mentality. Stretch and challenge your team to step up and you will likely be amazed at what they can do. This will free you up, too, and make their jobs more rewarding and fulfilling.

Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.