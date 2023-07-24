In sales, the headaches often show up initially in activity figures.

OPINION

Most people have experienced headaches. The intensity varies. From the vague, background pain that is mildly distracting to severe migraines that reduce people to hiding in bed in a dark room.

There are similar headaches in running a business. Some are niggles and easy to ignore. Others are all-consuming. In both cases, there are usually indicators that can be acted upon to minimise and, ideally, avoid these.

Some areas to monitor include: discussion and/or grumblings among team members, team members consistently missing targets, poor conversion ratios, dropping sales, poor reviews and low repeat sales and/or referrals.

It is easy to argue any of these on their own constitute a headache but, more importantly, they can serve as an early warning sign of bigger issues. Managers are taught to watch trends because the trend indicates likely future outcomes.

What trends have you observed recently in your business? Do you tackle issues as they come up or leave them until they are unavoidable? Are you and your team working around white elephants because it is easier than tackling issues head on?

One of the first indicators there are problems brewing is when team members are doing additional work to fit inside company systems. Systems are there to serve the people.

As with any real-life scenario, there is a middle ground. For example, data has to be entered into a customer relationship management system if it is to serve its purpose. This needs clarity. How much data needs to be entered, who should do it and how frequently are often the sticking points for many teams. Ensure your team is clear on these essentials.

In sales, the headaches often show up initially in activity figures. Do you have clear expectations with your sales team on what activity you require from them in lead generation, networking, relationship building, and sales?

Sales is a process. The steps need to be clear, with the activity and time investment expectation required at each step and between each step known by the team and clients. This will directly affect how many leads generated convert into sales and long-term clients. These are all factors that can be measured.

Many businesses only vaguely measure these, relying on gut feeling and adequate cash flow. If you are guilty of doing this, it is likely you have headache symptoms and, when things get tough, a higher chance you will probably have migraine impact.

Headaches might be common, but they needn’t be a part of your reality. Put systems and measurements in place and work with your team to ensure you are proactive and responsive. That way the only headaches you generate will be for your competition.

Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.