Have you ever been busy at work and then the phone rang and “interrupted” you? Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Have you ever left a shop without buying anything because you felt the staff did not value you?

I have asked this question of hundreds of people, and a large number raise their hand. The crazy flip side is that people are equally enthusiastic in agreeing they will pay more for good service.

As eloquently stated by Theodore Roosevelt: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” If you want your customers to have a positive experience, you have to invest in it.

With the increasing pressure to get more done, quicker, and with fewer people, it is easy to lose sight of the fact all businesses exist to serve the customer. Have you ever been busy at work and then the phone rang and “interrupted” you? If you get too busy, it is easy to relegate the customer to an interrupting inconvenience or a number to process.

The company that serviced our car treated us like this. We stayed because we had three years of “free service” with the new vehicle.

The company is the regional representative for this brand. After three years of being treated like a number, we left as soon as the free service was up. The servicing was not bad; it did the job. It just left one feeling unappreciated and unvalued.

The team was busy. There was obviously a lot for them to process in their day. I could empathise with them, but the reality was I felt like just another client who had to get processed for the day.

One of the low points was taking the car in for a service (because the service light had come on) and two weeks later getting a ticket because the warrant of fitness had expired. When I took the car in to get its warrant and asked the garage why they did not do the warrant when they did the service, they replied, “You brought it in for a service and that is what we did. If you want a warrant, you need to book that in.” The garage we take it to now cares and is friendly, caring and proactive.

When companies care you often hear recommendations like: “They are a little more expensive, but it’s worth it.” Invest in service. People will pay for it. It is a point of difference worth striving for.

This is my last column for the Manawatū Guardian. Thank you so much for reading it since February 2021.

Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.