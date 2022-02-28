Living in a constant state of uncertainty is unhealthy. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION:

I have commented before how concerning it is to see so many businesses with signs saying they will not tolerate the abuse of their staff. For a country renowned for the friendliness of its people, it is a sad reflection of a slide away from the best version of ourselves. As business owners and managers, it is vitally important to ensure we look after our staff and make them feel safe, secure and supported. It helps to understand why this is happening and to be aware of other impacts on your team.

In many developing countries it is so common to see beggars on the streets, it becomes easy not to see them. There is so much need from so many people, it is exhausting even thinking about the huge amount of need. This is often referred to as compassion fatigue. In war zones, soldiers and civilians on the front lines often display combat fatigue, which is a neurotic disorder caused by the stress of war.

As the pandemic stretches out, I feel we are seeing pandemic fatigue. Living in a constant state of uncertainty is unhealthy. People worrying about getting sick, dying, not being able to see loved ones, having plans cancelled at the last minute, not being free to socialise and gather in groups, potentially not being able to work due to restrictions and laws, losing jobs as businesses fold under the effects of the pandemic.

How are you holding up? Are you looking after yourself? It is easier to care for our teams when we are in a good place. Tony Robbins identified six basic needs humans have: 1: certainty; 2: uncertainty/variety; 3: significance; 4: connection/love; 5: growth; 6: contribution.

Many people find a lot of fulfilment in these areas from work. Certainty gives us a sense of safety and security - a basic human need. The need for variety stops life getting boring! Too much uncertainty, however, leads to unhealthy levels of stress and this is the place many people find themselves in.

As a business owner and/or manager there are a number of critical factors to build into your forward strategy. Consider how pandemic fatigue has affected your staff, clients and suppliers. What can you do to mitigate the impacts? Are there any opportunities to be creative and show extra care? Are there any gaps being created you could potentially look to fill?

It can be lonely at the top. The onus of responsibility falls on you. In times of challenge, it is those individuals who choose to look for opportunities to contribute and grow who emerge stronger. By reaching out to help others we often help ourselves. Teddy Roosevelt used this approach when encouraging the United States out of the Great Depression, encouraging people to do what they could do, with what they had, where they were, right now. This is not the Great Depression, but there are many similarities and the social and mental impact created through pandemic fatigue creates challenges businesses must face.

What will you choose to do today?

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.