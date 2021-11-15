Mike Clark's Business Bites: Are you and your team deliberate about self care?

Take a look at yourself and your team this week. How often do you skip breaks or eat lunch at your desk? Photo / Unsplash

Mike King has done an extraordinary job highlighting mental health concerns in New Zealand.

On November 7, I saw a LinkedIn open letter to the Prime Minister from Mike. The opening couple of paragraphs have been whirling inside my mind since then.

"Since the Covid virus began in February 2020 you have committed $50 billion of our money to fight the pandemic and in that time we have only lost 31 lives. That is an incredible result and with the push to get everyone vaccinated hopefully more lives will be saved.

"However, over the same Covid period more than 700 Kiwis have died by the suicide virus."

Seven hundred people!

How well do you care for yourself? How often do you take time out to recharge? Are you deliberate about self-care?

Stress is a real concern. There are so many things that contribute towards feelings of being overwhelmed and losing hope. Thankfully there are also some practical things you can do.

Being conscious of stress factors can help. This is where self awareness is so helpful.

Watch feelings of discontent - they are an early warning signal to address an issue. Leaving these seeds of discontent unaddressed is dangerous - they grow into the tree of resentment, which is unhealthy for any relationship, be it at home or at work.

I find halts a useful acronym to use as a gauge. When you or a team member is not bringing your best self to work pause and consider if you are hungry, angry, lonely, tired or stressed. This is a sure indication you need to recharge and potentially take time out.

Take a look at yourself and your team this week. How often do you skip breaks or eat lunch at your desk?

Office staff are particularly guilty of this. While these strategies and tactics can be necessary if something urgent has to be done, it is important to not allow it to become habitual.

Allowing a culture where people do not take breaks can be detrimental to your health. If you have a culture where no one takes their breaks people can start to feel guilty for going on a break because no one else seems to be doing it. This becomes self perpetuating.

In the service of others we are constantly giving of ourselves and it is vital to ensure we refuel and recharge.

There are many simple things you can do - staying hydrated at work, eating healthy food, exercising, getting good rest/sleep. It does require being deliberate and intentional.

Look after yourself out there.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.