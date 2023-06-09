Knowing what you want is one of the secret ingredients of success. Photo / Freepix

OPINION

The fabled medieval king of the Middle Ages, King Arthur, was renowned for having a round table allowing each person sitting at it an equal voice.

Fast forward several centuries and the concept of the round table remains although, too often, discussions can go round and round with very little outcome. I call these deja vu meetings!

I am often asked what separates successful businesses from mediocre ones. People want to know if there is a magic formula - a recipe they can follow and discover the elixir of success. There certainly is. It is not an easy shortcut though. One of the key ingredients is action - action changes talking into outcome now.

Let’s unpack the key ingredients:

Action is a verb. It involves doing something. Tim Notke said: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Albert Einstein observed: “Genius is 1 per cent talent and 99 per cent hard work.”

Changes give the opportunity to measure success. Knowing where you are, what you have achieved and what still needs to be done can direct your actions.

Talking is essential. Many teams fail from a lack of communication. Talking without action breeds apathy and sows the seeds of discontent. Keep your communication open and transparent and ensure your feedback loops are short and tight.

Into denotes the going forward. It involves courage and, often, risk.

Outcome demands you start with the end in mind (one of Stephen Covey’s famous seven habits of highly successful people). Action without clarity of what you want to achieve often leads to expending a lot of effort with very few meaningful results. Knowing what you want is one of the secret ingredients of success.

Now denotes the necessity for prioritising and gives a sense of urgency. Asking “What’s important now?” remains one of my favourite Lou Holtz quotes. Holtz instructed his players to ask themselves this question 35 times a day. His approach led to a string of successful championship wins in American football.

What action do you need to take today as a business owner? Is your team clear on what the business is trying to achieve? Are you ready to move into this new financial year with focus, purpose and intention?

If so, let it be seen in the action you take. As Alexander Graham Bell noted: “The only difference between success and failure is the ability to take action.”

Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.