Allan Payne holds the last bag of chips at the Middle Districts Lions Club's last food caravan event - March's Relay for Life. Photo / Supplied

The iconic Lions’ mobile food fundraiser caravan is for sale.

For 29 years, the Middle Districts Lions Club has sold hotdogs, chips, coffee and every soft drink you could think of at events around the region from the caravan.

It has been at Relay for Life providing nourishment and encouragement every year the Cancer Society fundraiser has been held.

But last month’s Relay for Life was the last outing.

Opening the new mini golf at Victoria Esplanade means the club needs “to be realistic about where we’re heading”, president Kevin Kelliher says.

“We opened the mini golf last October so we just can’t physically manage to do both.”

The age of volunteers is also a factor.

“It’s a change of direction which, with an ageing membership, is the way to go.”

The caravan was purchased from Affco meat works in 1994, with the club fitting and kitting it out with cooking vats, fans and fridges.

The caravan has been upgraded over the years, with new vats installed in 2016.

“It’s all decked out as a food caravan,” Kelliher says.

“We’ve spent a lot of money over the years, updating it so state of the art really. Whoever the eventual buyer is will have a good money spinner.”

A club subcommittee has been formed to manage the sale, establishing whether other Lions or service organisations are keen, and seeking expressions of interest.

It’s the end of an era for the club, with the caravan – manning it, fixing it and storing it – becoming part of club folklore.

“We’re going to miss the camaraderie of working in the caravan because it was a lot of fun,” Kelliher says.

Sonya Holm is a freelance journalist based in Palmerston North.