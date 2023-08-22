Actor and director Michael Hurst says he loves the classics, and trying to make order of things that are chaotic.

How much did it cost to see a Roman play? Nothing.

And you can watch renowned Auckland actor and director Michael Hurst for free on Saturday in Palmerston North.

He will perform his solo show The Golden Ass to conclude Massey University’s celebrations this month of 50 years of classical studies.

Hurst is a former student of Massey’s Associate Professor Dr Gina Salapata, who approached him.

“When I asked Michael if he could perform this in Palmerston North, he emailed me back immediately saying he would love to.

“The classics papers he took at Massey have had an enduring effect on his life and career and he’s still an avid consumer of classical material,” Salapata says.

English-born Hurst is a Shakespearian authority in New Zealand, both interpreting and teaching the works of the Bard. He played Lear in Auckland Theatre Company’s King Lear in June.

The Golden Ass is based on the novel of the same name by Apuleius, a Roman writer and philosopher from North Africa.

The play follows the adventures of Lucius, who is accidentally transformed into a donkey. The Golden Ass is the only surviving Latin novel from antiquity and takes audiences on a humorous and thought-provoking journey through a world of witches, bandits, goddesses, slaves and sex.

There are 26 voices in the show.

The Golden Ass has a “look before you leap” moral to it, Hurst told the Northern Advocate last year.

”In the end, it asks for empathy in a world that’s gone absolutely crazy. In that sense, it’s a completely relevant and modern take.

”It’s really entertaining and funny, but it’s got this other hook; it’s lasted for 2000 years which is really cool.”

Theatreview reviewer Antony Hodgson says the play is classic strong storytelling: a simple set, simple tech, damn good acting and a relevant tale to tell.

“The verbal vernacular may burn very delicate ears but essentially this is a plea for empathy in a world, nearly 2000 years ago, gone mad. Relevant now? I think so. Hilarious? Totally. Good theatre? Absolutely.”

There will be a question and answer session afterwards.

A koha is appreciated. Bookings are not required.

The Details

What: The Golden Ass

When: Saturday, August 26, 7pm

Where: Sir Geoffrey Peren Auditorium

Entry: Free



