Menzshed Manawatū chairman David Chapple says the organisation's tearoom is the most important space in the shed.

Menzshed Manawatū chairman David Chapple says the organisation's tearoom is the most important space in the shed.

Like many recently retired men, David Chapple wondered how he was going to use his time. The answer for Chapple, along with two other men called David - was to form Menzshed Manawatū in 2011.

It is part of a national network of 120-plus Menzsheds.

Palmerston North City Council was supportive, helping the group find a suitable venue on Racecourse Rd, and Menzshed now has a membership of 60-plus mainly retired men.

They get together regularly to use the well-equipped workshop for their own and community projects. Despite the seemingly practical focus of the initiative, projects are not the main aim of Menzshed. More than anything, this is a space for men to get together, to support each other, to chat and to create social connections that help them navigate their retirements.

“Menzshed is a lifeline and for our members gives them a purpose in life, somewhere to go and something worthwhile to do,” Chapple says.

When asked what they get out of the experience and what they value most, a frequent response from members is “time in the tearoom, which is the most important space in the shed as it is where people chat, talk and mingle”.

An important social connector though the initiative is, what the shed achieves for the community through the skills, passion and commitment of the men involved is incredible.

About 80 per cent of the work they do is for community projects, often linked to schools, playcentres, kindergartens and community groups. Within the environmental community this has included building traps and garden beds, creating garden signs and regular participation in Palmerston North Repair Cafe.

After 12 years as chairman, Chapple is standing down from the role this year but still intends to be involved.

“I only knew one person there when I started and now I have so many new friends.”

Menzshed Manawatū is a member group of Environment Network Manawatū. Find out more at enm.org.nz.