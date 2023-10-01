Menzshed Manawatū trustee Bruce Lyster pointing out one of the tools assembled for the garage sale to shed member John Benton.

Menzshed Manawatū is having a clean-out and will have a range of items available at an upcoming garage sale.

Hand and power tools and other hardware pieces will be available to purchase from St Matthews Church, 109 College St, Awapuni, on Saturday, October 14. There will also be handcrafted wooden toys and other creations for sale.

The tools are often donated to Menzshed by people who are having a clean-out and have no use for them. They are checked by Menzshed members to be kept or sold to help fund the Menzshed initiative.

Funds from this garage sale will go towards shed extensions.

The Details

What: Menzshed Manawatū Garage Sale

When: Saturday, October 14 8am-12pm.

Where: St Matthews Church 109 College St, Awapuni

Other: Barbecue food available on the day.



