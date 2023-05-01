Tasmanian folk duo Peter Hicks and Annie Parsell are the headline act at Saturday's MayDay Concert.

Political karaoke and all things red are back on Saturday to celebrate International Workers Day.

The biennial MayDay Concert in Palmerston North is organised by the Manawatū MayDay Coalition.

Tasmanian folk duo Peter Hicks and Annie Parsell are the headline act and are coming to Aotearoa especially for the concert.

Concert spokesman Dion Martin says they bring amazing harmonies and skilful musicianship to their songs of struggle, protest and joy.

Their music has taken them to folk festivals around Australia and to the UK. Hicks has performed at the MayDay Concert before.

The Brazen Hussies return for Palmerston North's celebration of international union pride day on Saturday.

Manawatū's “famous and fabulous” Brazen Hussies are back with their politically themed songs Sink the Corporate Pirates Song, These Boots are Made for Walking, and What Shall We Do With the Politicians.

The latter song urges National MP Maureen Pugh to do some serious reading on climate change and for Act Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden to be given a “taste of deprivation on the minimum wage”.

These Boots are Made for Walking is adapted from an Extinction Rebellion version.

Michelle Robison Dance Studio will has choreographed a dance to The Red Flag by Billy Bragg while DanceWorks Studios will interpret Christine and the Queens’ song Tilted with its nod to neurodiversity.

St Peter’s College Pasifika group will perform, while the Postal Workers Union of Aotearoa organiser John Maynard will bring his trumpet up from Wellington.

Step Out Dance Company from Wellington will dance to I See Red by Split Enz. May is New Zealand Music Month.

International Workers Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated around the world by union members and community groups fighting for community justice.

“It is international union pride day, time to stand up and say ‘I’m proud to be union’,” Martin says.

He describes the concert as political karaoke as between each item there are speakers.

The speakers and MayDay Cup judges will be Green Party spokesperson for workplace relations and safety Jan Logie, who is retiring this year, Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere, Green MP Teanau Tuiono, Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi, and New Zealand Council of Trade Unions fair pay agreements strategic co-ordinator Ben Peterson.

Autumn Newsome will talk about the Make It 16 campaign to lower the voting age.

Kyan Htoo will speak about the Myanmar Pro-Democarcy Movement - $5 from each ticket sold will go to the movement’s union aid.

The Details

What: MayDay Concert

When: Saturday, May 6, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: $10 at the door