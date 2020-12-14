Matatau - Massey Māori visual arts special milestone at Te Manawa

Matatau - 25 years of Massey visual arts at Te Manawa.

This year Toioho ki Āpiti, the school of Māori Visual Arts at Massey University, reached a special milestone.

It was founded 25 years ago, and for the more recent of those years Te Manawa has showcased the best of the school's work.

The Toioho XXV – Ki mua, Ki muri exhibition was the first part of the celebrations, featuring pieces by staff.

Now Matatau is centre stage in the art gallery's largest space, comprising work by students graduating from bachelor or post-graduate programmes.

It takes full advantage of the extended walls (installed in 2019) to present a breathtaking survey of work by those at the leading edge of Māori visual arts.

Matatau encapsulates the enduring importance of Māori visual arts education in Te Papaioea.

Painted works stand side by side with videography, sculpture and other pieces employing a diverse range of media, all set out to explore ideas of mana whakapapa, mana tiriti, mana whenua and mana tangata.

Te Haana Paewai explores the significance of the kawakawa in intricate two-dimensional sculptures made from the preserved leaves of the tree.

She examines the role it plays in tikanga around life and death, using the leaves to represent grief but also hope.

In her paintings, Raukurawaihoea Naani Waitai depicts the diverse ways in which mana can be awakened in an individual.

Within the context of an uneasy political environment, she uses familiar landscapes to challenge her people to remember the sources of their mana and all the ways it makes them powerful.

Every artwork on the walls is a statement. Come and hear what they have to say.

Matatau is on display in the art gallery until January 24.

The gallery is open daily, 10am to 5pm, and entry is free of charge.