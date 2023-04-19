It’s basketball but not as you know it. The player isn’t 2m tall — it would come up to LeBron James’ knee.

The game is called spin up and is played by robots trying to score hoops.

Competing with their two robots at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, next week are Brandon Montagnani, Charlie Mollard and Cullun Wallis.

They are members of the Massey University Robotics Club and won the skills challenge at the 2023 New Zealand VRC National Championships held in Auckland in February.

Their team name is Mantz — Dan Mantz is the chief executive of the United States-based Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, which runs Vex competitions.

Cullun Wallis (left), Brandon Montagnani and Charlie Mollard are competing at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Texas next week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Wallis is in his second year of a degree in molecular cell biology. He was a member of Hāwera High School’s robotics team.

Wallis has always been interested in Lego and Meccano and enjoys coming up with strategies to beat teams, particularly strategies other people have not thought of.

Montagnani teaches maths at St Peter’s College and has a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours (Mechatronics) from Massey.

Mollard is in his first year of a degree in mechatronics. He went to St Peter’s College where he excelled in robotics.

With his sibling Oli Mollard, he is competing in Lego Masters NZ on TVNZ 2.

The trio have been watching videos of competitors’ robots and thinking about how they can improve their own and exploit rivals’ weaknesses.

Wallis says if they have the right strategy, every team is beatable on the day.

“It’s going to be a violent encounter in Dallas, we’re going to be very aggressive.”

Mollard and Wallis are the drivers with Montagnani the third pair of eyes who provides direction. Wallis quips his teammate is also the third opinion.

Mollard says the skills challenge has numerous ways to score so players can have many approaches.

The challenge tests driver skills (a team member drives the robot) and programming skills — in the autonomous section the robot operates without a driver.

One is 17kg — strong, powerful and controller-driven. The other is 5kg and designed to be quick and nimble — two distinct robots to cover different bases.

Montagnani says Vex competitions are great for stem education and learning how to draw, design, experiment, and programme. The science, technology, engineering, and maths skills combine to produce something really fun.

He has always liked robotics and Vex events are a great way to meet people.

Mollard’s favourite part of Vex competitions is driving the robot. “That always gives me a nice rush.”

Mollard has been to the Vex world champs twice before competing in the high school division — 2016 in Kentucky and last year in Dallas.

Cullun Wallis (left) and Brandon Montagnani at the 2023 New Zealand VRC National Championships in Auckland. Safety goggles are needed because game pieces can fly. Photo / Supplied

Kiwibots national operations manager Michelle Hazeleger-Mollard says New Zealand has 15 teams heading to Dallas.

It is a huge achievement as about 24,000 students from 65 countries try to be crowned world champ. New Zealand has teams from primary age through to university.

“New Zealand has gained 12 world titles out of the 13 times we have attended. So definitely punching well above our weight.”

Charitable trust Kiwibots helps students to learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a fun and engaging way.

A Mantz robot of many parts — the yellow cords are for a placement challenge. Photo / Judith Lacy





