Riverdale School students learn about the human body with Corrin Hulls from the School of Health Sciences at Massey University. Photo / Massey University

The weather couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of 100 tamariki and rangatahi who spent a day at Massey University getting a taste of university life.

The tamariki were on campus in Palmerston North last week for the second annual Discovery Day, as part of the Children’s University programme.

They came from member schools - Longburn, Riverdale, Te Kura o Takaro and Te Kura o Wairau, as well as a small group from the Te Fatu o te Pasifika Learning Hub after-school programme.

Students were split into groups, with each group heading off to a different activity. Each activity was designed to showcase aspects of student life, the campus or some of the subjects students could be inspired to study.

Activities included an icecream quiz and sampling session with food scientists, learning about the human body in the nursing teaching suite, exploring how best to care for sheep with animal scientists, finding out about chemical reactions, and skill testing and games with sport and exercise staff and students in the Recreation Centre.

Programme co-ordinator Bettina Anderson says visiting ākonga enjoyed themselves.

“Hands-on science was on show in great style, and the kids were lobbing questions at staff in every activity they took part in,” she says.

“Our plan was to fuel imaginations and spark interest in subjects they might like to pursue in the future.”

Since attending, students have been responding to an online survey about their experience of being on campus. Feedback has included comments such as “Massey is big” and “Massey has a lot of education and things that can help your future”.

Highlights identified by the students included touching a sheep’s stomach, feeling the wool of a sheep, trying freeze-dried ice cream and the chemistry fire demonstration.

Children's University is an international charity initiative that supports and encourages young learners to participate in educational experiences outside the classroom.








