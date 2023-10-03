Dr Debashree Roy won the Falling Walls Lab Aotearoa New Zealand competition.

A plant-based cheese was the winning idea at a national competition.

Project lead researcher Dr Debashree Roy from Massey University won the Falling Walls Lab Aotearoa New Zealand competition.

The new technology, created by the Riddet Institute food innovation team, can be used to make a range of different cheese types with a variety of plant-based proteins such as peas or soy.

Roy joined the Riddet Institute as a post-doctoral fellow in 2021 after completing her PhD in food technology at Massey University. Roy’s research focused on the fundamental understanding and development of novel technologies to design structurally and nutritionally superior future foods.

Last month, Roy presented at Falling Walls, an interdisciplinary pitch competition. Her presentation focused on breaking the wall of plant-based cheeses, based on the Riddet Institute’s patented technology for making protein-enriched plant-based cheeses with comparable protein content to dairy cheeses.

The Chedda-V dairy-free cheese.

Roy said there is a growing worldwide demand for plant-based cheeses.

In awarding her first place, jury chairman Professor Phil Lester said the project was a “big breakthrough” with potential global impact.

Dr Roy won the chance to represent the region and compete at the Falling Walls Lab Global Finale in Berlin on November 7, 2023. As part of her prize, she will have support from Euraxess Australia and New Zealand.

Riddet Institute director Professor Harjinder Singh congratulated Roy on the win.

“Winning Falling Walls is a great achievement,” he said. “It is further recognition of the scientific quality of Dr Roy’s research and the Riddet Institute’s track record in training future leaders.”

Roy said she is grateful for the support, training and mentorship Riddet Institute and Massey University have provided her.

“I am thankful to the entire Riddet Institute innovation team for their exceptional contributions and commitment to the project. Falling Walls NZ has been an incredibly enriching experience. I look forward to learning and connecting with a diverse community of interdisciplinary innovators working towards some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”