Marti Friedlander's photograph of painter Rita Angus was taken in Wellington in 1969. Photo / Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust

On Saturday, Te Manawa opened a striking hybrid exhibition in the Art Gallery. It features photographic portraits of Aotearoa’s most significant 20th-century artists, each paired with one of their works held in the Te Manawa collection.

The photographer is the late Marti Friedlander. Her work documenting New Zealand’s artistic, cultural and social evolution throughout the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s continues to have a tremendous influence on Kiwi photographers today. Though trained as a photographer before leaving England in 1958, she did not anticipate it becoming her career. Auckland magazines and galleries had other ideas though, and her first exhibition was in 1966.

This new show creates a snapshot of a different time in the arts community, one that happens to dovetail well with the strengths of Te Manawa’s art collection. All images in the exhibition are the originals processed by Friedlander herself.

There’s a white-haired Rita Angus in 1969, brushes in hand, mirrored in the self-portrait with which she’s being photographed; her smile is perhaps a little mischievous, even self-effacing. Ralph Hotere is in his skylit attic studio in 1980, the casualness of his battered chaise, guitar and mended jeans contrasting with the geometric precision of his painting. Don Driver, creator of one of the most iconic sculptures in the whole Te Manawa collection, sits beneath an assembly made from a chair, shoes and twigs, his stare daring us to think of this as anything but normal.

Across more than 50 years, Friedlander sought to counter the cultural currents that under-value artists and other creative people with her work. It was strong when she began, but by the time of her death in 2016, she’d seen a significant shift toward the vibrant artistic landscape we enjoy today.

Entry to Marti Friedlander: Portraits of the Artists is free.