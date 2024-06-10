Former Palmerston North resident Margaret Austin knows her way around a feather boa.

Former Parisian showgirl Margaret Austin returns to the city of her birth on Saturday to perform her memoir, Please Adjust Your G-string.

Austin was born and brought up in Palmerston North. Since her return from 13 years in Europe “having adventures that form the content of my piece”, she has lived in Wellington.

Please Adjust Your G-string is a hilarious romp through an OE with a difference.

Margaret Austin (formerly Gay Davison) left New Zealand in 1975 with no idea what lay ahead on the other side of the world. Blessed - or cursed - with a sense of adventure, she travelled to Amsterdam, Athens and Paris, diving into experiences and encounters not for the faint-hearted.

Some of them involved G-strings, one or two were downright dangerous, and all added up to a life of unique discovery.

The Details

What: Please Adjust Your G-String

When: Saturday, June 15, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: $20 and $15, from the venue or globetheatre.co.nz