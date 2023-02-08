Senior Sergeant Phil Ward, city councillor Pat Handcock, ambassadors Karla Karaitiana, George Shiels, Hiria Mohi and Aareta Mohi, Manawatū Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley, Palmy Bid chairman Rob Campbell, and xxx.

Aareta Mohi and George Shiels are once again donning orange #PalmySafe shirts for the summer.

They are joined by Aareta’s sister Hiria Mohi and Karla Karaitiana.

Palmerston North City Council’s Māngai Atawhai City Ambassadors programme has returned for its sixth year.

The Mohi sisters whakapapa to Rangitāne o Manawatū. They are descendants of Te Peeti Te Awe Awe, who has a statue depicting him in the northeast quadrant of Te Marae o Hine.

The quartet will be out and about in the streets near Te Marae o Hine/The Square from Tuesday to Saturday every week. They are the go-to for all you need to know about events, attractions, and what’s on in Palmy this summer.

The programme kicked off in late December and will run until the end of April.

The Unbox Pop-up Place has also returned outside the i-Site. It contains a range of games and activities for everyone to participate in while hanging out with the ambassadors.

The ambassadors play an important role in bringing vibrancy to the city centre, and provide manaakitanga to all users of Te Marae o Hine, community development manager Stephanie Velvin says.

“We know that when people are visible and active in our city centre, there is an increased sense of safety for all, including visitors, residents and businesses.”