Manawatū Youth Orchestra concert to feature Scott Sun as Haydn Trumpet Concerto soloist

The Manawatū Youth Orchestra performs at the Speirs Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Manawatū Youth Orchestra performs at the Speirs Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Scott Sun wanted to learn the trumpet as he says it’s a cool instrument.

On Sunday he will be the soloist for Joseph Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, part of a Manawatū Youth Orchestra concert.

Scott is in Year 12 at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

He has been learning the trumpet for about six years and is heavily involved in numerous ensemble groups, both in and out of school.

He also plays in the Manawatū Concert Band and passed his Grade 8 trumpet examination in 2022.

“I wanted to learn the trumpet as it was pretty cool and I wanted to try a new instrument which would be useful for both classical and jazz, hence trumpet.”

Scott Sun will play Haydn's Trumpet Concerto on Sunday.

The Manawatū Youth Orchestra will also play Sinfonia Concertata by G Donizetti, Suite of Scottish Dances by William Alwyn, The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture by Mozart, Gavotte from the First Symphony by Prokfieff, Brook Green Suite by G Holst and Debussy’s Petite Suite.

The concert will be conducted by Isaac Henderson.

The Details

What: Manawatū Youth Orchestra

When: Sunday, June 11, 2.30pm

Where: Speirs Centre

Tickets: $15 adults, $5 students, at the door



















