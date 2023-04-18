Growth director Matt Kilsby-Halliday has been involved in amateur theatre for more than 25 years. Photo / Supplied

Growth director Matt Kilsby-Halliday has been involved in amateur theatre for more than 25 years. Photo / Supplied

Manawatū Theatre Society’s latest production is a real ball ache.

Luke Norris’ play Growth is a dark comedy about masculinity and testicular cancer. Commissioned and first performed by the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in collaboration with Paines Plough, it subsequently toured the UK as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016.

The lead character Tobes, played by Sam Wyss, is young, free and having a ball. He’s successfully ignored a lump in his testicle for two years but it’s starting to get in the way – cramping his style and, worse, affecting his sex life! So now there are pants to be dropped and decisions to be made.

Also appearing are Haleigh Hook, Justin Ngai and Jo Scheepers.

Director Matt Kilsby-Halliday has been involved in amateur theatre for more than 25 years.

Last year he directed a full-length play for the first time, The 39 Steps, at Levin Little Theatre which won a Regional Theatre Award.

“We have a very talented cast for Growth - the show is looking brilliant,” he says.

“I really love the way such serious subjects can be told with just enough humour to make it more accessible.”

“Gripping and deeply moving from start to finish … brilliant, sensitive writing.” British Theatre Guide

“Achingly funny and tender... of the hundreds of shows at the Fringe, few feel as necessary as this.” Financial Times

The Details

What: Growth

When: April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue







