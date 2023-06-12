World Vision 40-Hour Challenge youth ambassador Hemi Pinfold-Whanga. The Palmerston North Youth MP for 2022 travelled to Malawi last year with World Vision. Photo / Thoko Chikondi

Manawatū youth will carry out a series of challenges over 40 hours this weekend hoping to raise up to $20,000 for the World Vision 40-Hour Challenge.

More than 40 young people will take part in the Five-fold 40-Hour Challenge, going without their usual amounts of food, water, shelter and technology. They will also complete a 42km walk during the 40 hours.

They aim to raise the largest sum in a group fundraising event this year.

The challenges will take place at the Railway Land Reserve and Skate Park in Palmerston North and support the World Vision 40-Hour Challenge, New Zealand’s biggest youth fundraising event.

Organised by All Saints’ Anglican Church Palmerston North, challenge participants have a limit of 40 litres of water for washing, drinking and toilet use only, eating only rice and sleeping in tents.

The challenge will kick off at 8pm on Friday and run until noon on Sunday.

World Vision youth ambassador Hemi Pinfold-Whanga will speak solely in te reo Māori for 40 hours.

Fellow ambassador Emily Ridd will complete 40 paintings to comprise a large artwork up for auction on Trade Me.

World Vision 40-Hour Challenge youth ambassador Emily Ridd, of Feilding, travelled to Malawi last year. She is helping spread the word about this year's challenge. Photo / Thoko Chikondi

The focus of this year’s challenge is bringing life-changing clean water to children in Malawi, where every day 11 children under 5 die from diseases related to dirty water.

To mark the event, 23 prominent landmarks around the country will light up orange including the Palmerston North Clock Tower and the Regent on Broadway.

For full details, to sign up or to make a donation go to 40hour.org.nz.



