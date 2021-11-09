Manawatū Seniors Tennis Club launches junior sponsorship

The twins - Dave Reardon (left) and Dave Rogers won their celebrity doubles match 6-3 against Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith and former professional tennis coach Jono Spring. Photo / Judith Lacy

Grant Smith's known for his squash prowess, but during a celebrity match he showed he also knows his way round a tennis court.

The Palmerston North mayor partnered with former professional tennis coach Jono Spring against Dave Reardon and Dave Rogers, known to their Manawatū Seniors Tennis Club mates as The Twins.

While Smith and Spring lost the match 3-6, the mayor's serve attracted plenty of compliments.

Smith was at Awapuni Park's tennis courts on Sunday to launch the seniors club's junior sponsorship.

The club was established in 1982 and has about 50 members, who need to be 35 or older; some are over 80. Club days are Sunday mornings, year-round.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith playing tennis at the Manawatū Seniors Tennis Club in Awapuni. Photo / Judith Lacy

The mayor had no problem keeping track of the score, acting as umpire "that's long", complimenting his opponents' game "well placed", giving instructions to the ball "stay in, stay in", and admonishing himself "oh Grant".

Encouraging Smith to join the club, president Don Wright said he'd demonstrated he could handle a tennis racquet. "Grant claims he's not old enough [to join], he must be getting close."

Smith grew up in nearby Kingston St and played at the courts, plus when he was at Palmerston North Boys' High School. He used to play a lot of social doubles, but last played about six months ago. He says tennis is a great game, in particular with the camaraderie that comes from doubles. Just about anyone can play and men and women can play together.

He was wearing a Manawatū Turbos cap and wristband ahead of the Turbos NPC home semifinal against Otago on Friday.

The sponsorship recipient will receive $1000, which could be extended for another year. The club was looking for a player aged 11-17 years who lives in Palmerston North, has good tennis potential, the right character and attitude on and off the court, and who without such assistance would not have the means to realise their potential.

The sponsorship is part of the club's objective of promoting tennis in Manawatū.

• For more information email the club secretary at mayettemc@gmail.com. Applications close December 17.