Doug Tietjens is the new chief executive of the Manawatū Rugby Union.

The former Turbos openside flanker returns to the union having spent the past three years with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) as head of provincial union relations.

The union received 32 expressions of interest and 12 applications for the role left vacant after the resignation of Andrea Jackson last December.

Board chairman Tim Myers said he was delighted with the appointment of Tietjens.

“We’re looking forward to Doug getting his feet under the desk. We are confident that Doug’s experience and deep stakeholder commitment will enable him to hit the ground running.”

The appointment panel was impressed by the 40-year-old’s management skills, business acumen and passion for Manawatū.

Tietjens said it was a special moment when he was told of his appointment.

“My current role with New Zealand Rugby has given me a new lens on how I see things and the opportunities that Manawatū can leverage as a rugby business. New Zealand Rugby is challenging provincial unions to reimagine rugby and Manawatū needs to continue to reimagine the game.

“This will require innovation and new ways of operating and will require stakeholder engagement and support to ensure the game is relevant and at the heart of this community.”

Tietjens, a Palmerston North Boys’ High School old boy, joined the Manawatū Academy in 2004.

After heading away to study in Dunedin he returned to Manawatū, making his debut for the Turbos against Hawke’s Bay in 2008, becoming Manawatū representative number 1555. He went on to play 40 games in green and white, earning a call-up to the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

His association with Manawatū Rugby continued when he hung the boots up.

Tietjens served as the union’s coach development manager from 2015 before taking on the academy manager role in 2018.

In 2019, he moved to Brisbane where he served as the general manager of Sunnybank Rugby Club before returning to Palmerston North and taking on his NZR role in 2021.

Tietjens and his wife Chrissy own Palmerston North florist store By Dawn.

His first day with Manawatū Rugby will be March 13.