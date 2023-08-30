Palmerston North orchid grower Jenny Mair in her propagating shed. She is holding Pleurothallis truncata, which has orange globular flowers. Photo / Judith Lacy

Jenny Mair has a simple message for her orchids: “Get flowering.”

She treats her plants like family and talks to them all the time. She tells them they look beautiful and to keep it up.

The Palmerston North gardener has been a member of the Manawatū Orchid Society since the 1980s and is in charge of the sales table at this weekend’s 50th annual Spring Orchid Show in the city.

The best of locally grown orchids will be on display and there will be plants and supplies for sale.

Mair’s large Awapuni garden is packed with plants as are her orchid house, glasshouse and propagation shed. Her brother made the orchid house 35 years ago and it is designed to provide airflow.

Each shed has a different temperature so Mair can grow more varieties of orchids.

“You get a few [plants] and you just keep getting more because you like them. I’m a plant person, I’ve been a plant person all my life.”

Mair enjoys the diversity of orchids, which come from all parts of the world, and the challenge of growing them.

She says she inherited her love of gardening from her maternal grandparents in Yorkshire, English. They were nursery people.

Mair’s mother encouraged her to take an interest in plants and it has never left her.

She worked for three years at the Dunedin Botanic Garden before she got married and had a family.

Orchid Pleione tarawera winter solstice, grown by Jenny Mair. Photo / Judith Lacy

The great-grandmother is also passionate about Highland music and the annual Jenny Mair Square Day is named after her.

She received a Palmerston North Civic Honour Award in 2016 and has been a member of the Manawatū Scottish Society for more than 45 years.

Mair tries to spend an hour a day in her garden, weather permitting.

She has lived at the property for 59 years.

The Details

What: Spring Orchid Show

When: Saturday, 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm

Where: Community Leisure Centre

Entry: Free