Pat Snoxell directing of 'The Sound of Music' in 2004. Photo / Brian Setford

Pat Snoxell often used to say if you give young people a chance to shine, they will shine.

The doyen of musical theatre in Manawatū died in February 2021 aged 91.

To prove his commitment to fostering young talent, Snoxell left a $50,000 legacy.

Interest from the investment will provide an annual $1000 grant to a performer aged between 15 and 21. Application forms for the grant are available from the Regent on Broadway with a closing date of August 1.

The Snoxell family, in paying tribute to the contribution Pat made in Manawatū and beyond, said he “was passionate about developing young people and spent many years encouraging them to become involved in musical theatre and developing young talent”.

The grant is to help Manawatū youth develop their performing arts skills - musical theatre vocalists, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, classical singers; anyone on the performing arts stage.

The Pat Snoxell grant is supported by Regent on Broadway president David Lea, who said Snoxell’s contribution to the life of the Regent was immense.

“His passion was performing arts and his determination for Palmerston North to have the best facility was the driver for his involvement with the Regent,” Lea said.

“He was an inaugural member of the board and served continuously for over 25 years.

“His knowledge of theatre, both from a performance and practical backstage point of view, was of great value to the board over those many years.”

Lea said Snoxell had an uncanny eye for potential future stars and would take risks when casting his shows.

“He enjoyed nothing more than developing young talent and took great delight in seeing a new generation of talent coming through the ranks.”