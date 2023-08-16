Azania Pekepo and her daughter, Artis, engage the crowd at a Manawatū Jets home game. Photo / Giles Stepney

Artis Pekepo is just 9 months old but she has already completed her first season with the Manawatū Jets.

She is barely taller than a basketball but already has her own fan club and is asked for autographs.

Artis’ mother Azania Pekepo is the community engagement lead for the Jets basketball team.

It’s a role Pekepo loves but she wasn’t sure how things would pan out this season now she has a baby to care for.

However, the board and coaches said to bring Artis with her.

“I pretty much just carried on doing everything as normal but with her on my hip.”

Pekepo would get to Jets’ games early to settle Artis who would sleep most of the first half. When it was time to breastfeed her daughter, Pekepo would juggle Artis and the microphone on her lap.

Benny The Bear would give out prizes if she couldn’t.

She has developed a strong left arm from carrying Artis around.

The NBL games are screened on Sky Sport and Pekepo has been sent screenshots of her little one on TV.

Pekepo says the feedback about Artis’ presence at games has been awesome. “The Jets really are all about family.”

This year the Jets received the NBL Best Fan Engagement Award, which they won for the first time in 2021.

Pekepo has been asked by Basketball New Zealand to MC the women’s national league final four weekend in September.

She told them she was more than happy to do so but did they realise she has a “baby on the hip” and it is a package deal?

As a wellness coach, Pekepo teaches people to get out there and live life and not to put hurdles in the way.

“Just because we have a baby doesn’t have to stop you from being you, and doing what you do.”

Of course, some things need to change but parents can work around baby’s schedule and still be themselves.

Being part of the Jets is who she is. “We really can do it all if it’s important enough.”

Pekepo also has a 21-year-old son.

The Jets finished the season at the bottom of the league.

“The result was no reflection on how well we did,” she says. “Next year is going to be awesome to see it just keep growing.”

Her goal is to make game days a place people want to be. To see the Green Army come together has been amazing.

Artis Pekepo signs her first autograph, with some help from her mum Azania.
















