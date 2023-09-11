The Manawatū Jazz Club Swing Big Band with Kirsten Clark (left) and Shellie Hanley at the Globe Theatre in June.

The Manawatū Jazz Club Big Swing Band is encouraging everyone to kick off their work shoes and get on their feet this Friday.

The band will play dance music at Jazz on Your Feet Swing Dance.

It is an experienced group that performs for dancing and listening and is made up of singers and brass, saxophone and rhythm players.

The swing dance has been a successful event for many years at the Manawatū International Jazz and Blues Festival each King’s Birthday weekend.

This year’s edition filled the OnStage Manawatū Hall in Campbell St to capacity with dancers (and listeners) of all ages, and the band looks forward to presenting an additional swing dance on Friday.

The band plays a range of popular numbers from the Big Band era to modern hits, with vocals performed by Kirsten Clark and Shellie Hanley.

Conductor Trevor Castle joined the band in 1975 and served under musical directors such as Fred Woodbridge, Trevor Prout and, most notably, Johnny McCormick and Rodger Fox. He became musical director in the 1990s and took up the baton again in 2007.

“I enjoy both directing and performing in the band,” Castle says.

“It is a stimulating environment. I also score items for the band, to stimulate their interest and development. The band is a talented group, covering a wide range of ages and abilities.”

The band regularly performs for the Manawatū Jazz Club monthly performances.

The Details

What: Jazz on Your Feet Swing Dance

When: Friday, September 15, 7.30pm

Where: OnStage Manawatū Hall

Tickets: $15 at the door from 7pm







