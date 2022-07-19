Manawatū GymSports runs regular open days offering a great way to see the club in action. Photo / Leon Wiremu Smith

Gymnastics is a foundation sport that offers your child ways to improve strength, flexibility, coordination, balance and confidence. Plus there's the fun of working in groups.

No experience is necessary to attend Manawatū GymSports classes. Fitness is also not a barrier as students work at their own pace and are grouped on their skill level.

GymSports offers recreational and competitive gymnastics at its Malden St premises and has classes Monday to Saturday.

There are classes for everyone from PlayGym Explorers for anyone under 5 through to adult sessions.

Recreational gymnastics is one hour a week, competitive gymnastics classes start from 1.5 hours a week and move up to the top gymnasts training for 15 hours a week.

All equipment is provided and students just need to wear comfy sports clothes.

Manawatū GymSports has a long and proud history of competitive gymnastics in the region. The original club was the Palmerston North YMCA Gymnastics Club, which operated from premises in Grey St.

Manawatū GymSports offers a range of Gym Sports NZ codes - men's and women's artistic gymnastics, recreational gymnastics, preschool, tumbling, trampoline, team gym and recreational competitive classes.

PlayGym Explorers starts at $5 a session, preschool classes start at $90 a term, and recreational classes start at $125 a term.

If you would like your club to appear on the Manawatū Guardian's sport and recreation page, email judith.lacy@nzme.co.nz.

• For more information email club@manawatugymsports.co.nz or visit manawatugymsports.co.nz.