Anna Regtien is the co-ordinator of Manawatū Forest & Bird's Kiwi Conservation Club.

Anna Regtien has been passionate about nature from a very early age. Her role as Manawatū Forest & Bird’s Kiwi Conservation Club co-ordinator is a logical extension of this.

It is a national initiative that works to connect Kiwi kids to New Zealand’s wildlife and wild places. The club has more than 5000 members throughout Aotearoa and offers a quarterly magazine and locally-based opportunities for kids and families to get outside and engage with nature.

Regtien’s father was a Kiwi Conservation Club co-ordinator when she was young, and as a teenager she helped the Kāpiti Coast club.

“My main motivator for taking on the Manawatū-based role is wanting my kids to go on the adventures I did. I love showing kids about nature and seeing the excitement that they show, and I learn a huge amount as well.”

Regtien has been in the role for about a year after six years of the position being vacant and says it’s “so great to have it back”. Over the past 12 months she has run a stream study, a night walk to look for glow worms, a project building rat traps and an excursion to Foxton to look for godwits at the Manwatū Estuary.

There have also been visits to Wildbase, Ngā Manu and Bushy Park.

Events she has planned include a walk through Te Āpiti, camping at Totara Reserve and a beach clean-up.

Regtien encourages families to join the club, which entitles them to go on these trips.

“For families who want to get their kids outdoors and into nature and learning stuff, please join. Excursions can be for any age - they are geared for ages 5 to 10, but we take preschoolers or older children too. There is something for everyone.”

Anna Regtien is the co-ordinator of Manawatū Forest and Bird's Kiwi Conservation Club.

To join the club go to kcc.org.nz or email manawatu@kcc.org.nz.

Kiwi Conservation Club is a member group of Environment Network Manawatū.