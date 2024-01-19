Participants can battle it out for the biggest splash in Feilding on January 26. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Skating, bombing or both?

Take your pick at Manawatū District Council’s Summer Battle skateboard and bomb competition next Friday, January 26.

It is free to enter and a way to spend what for most students will be the last Friday of the summer holidays.

Participants can battle it out for the biggest splash at the Makino Aquatic Centre’s dive pool or keep dry and compete in the best trick competition at Feilding Skatepark.

“Skateboarders are often unfairly discredited, and our skatepark has a reputation as being an unsafe location in Feilding,” youth engagement co-ordinator Joey Mckechnie says.

“The reality is that a lot of the young people who skateboard are extremely talented. The hope of Summer Battle is to give youth a place to showcase their skill while revitalising a central activity hub in Feilding.”

OnBoard Skateboard School will judge the skate competition and will be looking at the difficulty of the trick.

With three age categories for each competition, competitors ages 13 and older are welcome to register on the day.

Registrations for the best trick competition open at 11am with the competition taking place from 12pm-3pm.

Registrations for the bomb comp open at 3pm with the competition starting at 4pm.

Registration is free and you do not have to live within the district to compete.

There are loads of prizes up for grabs.