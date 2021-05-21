Manawatū District Council reverses its decision on Māori ward for 2022

Some supporters of a Maori ward did their kōrero with signs. Photo / Judith Lacy

Thursday was mayor Helen Worboys' birthday, but by changing her mind on a Māori ward for next year she was the one giving the koha.

The Manawatū District mayor, deputy mayor Michael Ford and councillor Heather Gee-Taylor reversed their decision two weeks ago to not support a Māori ward for the 2022 local government elections.

A key factor in their decision was the hapū of the district withdrawing their membership of Ngā Manu Tāiko and other iwi engagement forums in protest of the council's May 6 decision to consider the establishment of a Māori ward before the 2025 elections.

The newly formed Te Kōtui Reo Taumata Collective withdrew from all formal engagement with the council at all levels, until such time as its position as te tiriti partners was acknowledged and respected.



When Worboys said at the crowded meeting on Thursday she would support a Māori ward for 2022, some in the packed gallery starting singing Happy Birthday to her.

Cr Shane Casey seconds the motion in favour of establishing a Maori ward. To his right is Cr Alison Short who moved the motion. Photo / Judith Lacy

Before going into the meeting, Professor Meihana Durie told the supporters of a Māori ward that irrespective of what happened they could be proud of what they had achieved in the past two weeks. This included a protest hikoi along Manchester St on May 11.

Cr Stuart Campbell, who abstained from the previous vote after declaring a conflict of interest, said the conflict no longer applied as his personal interests no longer existed. He voted in favour of the establishment of a Māori ward next year.

Before the vote Fiona Kahukura Chase, from Taumarunui, asked councillors what they were scared of.

"It is time. It is over time. You need to be courageous and it is not even that hard, we are a loving people."

Māori wards were about giving people on the Māori electoral roll the right to be heard. They were also about tino rangatiratanga, she said. "We just want to be at the table."