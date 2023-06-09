Manawatū District Council, based in Feilding, is governed by Mayor Helen Worboys and 11 councillors.

Manawatū District Council, based in Feilding, is governed by Mayor Helen Worboys and 11 councillors.

From Fonterra to pasture measuring and farm ownership, the pecuniary interests of Manawatū District Council’s elected members reflect the district’s rural location.

Mayor Helen Worboys owns a private residence at Sanson and has a beneficial interest in the Feilding Saleyards Silhouette Trust.

After the death of her husband, Neil Worboys last November, she received a food basket and beauty voucher from the council and a pamper pack from Feilding and District Promotion.

Worboys is a director of Heartland Contractors as is deputy mayor Michael Ford and council chief executive Shayne Harris.

The company is owned by the council and was incorporated in 1995.

Ford is a director and shareholder of real estate company Michael Ford Limited.

He has a beneficial interest in The Ford Family Trust and the Trevor & Sally Ford Family Trust.

Ford has a private residence at Colyton (owned by a trust), a rental property in Feilding, a family member’s residence in Feilding (owned by a trust) and a timeshare unit in Taupō (owned by a trust).

Clockwise from left are Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys, Deputy Mayor Michael Ford and councillors Fiona Underwood and Steve Bielski.

Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori ward councillor Bridget Bell has a beneficial interest in the Owaewenga Trust and the Tumoana & Moahuia Whānau Trust.

She has a family property in Palmerston North and a family trust owns a rental property in Feilding.

Bell has a cyber security contract with the University of Waikato, which ends in July.

Rural ward councillor Steve Bielski’s form is blank. The Manawatū Guardian’s search of company and property records has not found anything he needs to declare.

Feilding ward councillor Lara Blackmore is a director and shareholder of heavy plant hiring company Blackbee. She has shares in Happy Cow Milk and is employed by Fonterra as a change manager.

Blackmore owns a private residence in Colyton.

Feilding ward councillor Stuart Campbell is a director and shareholder of Wheeler Campbell Chartered Accountants and Bute Farm Taonui.

He is a chartered accountant at Wheeler Campbell Chartered Accountants.

Campbell has a beneficial interest in Kildavaig Trust. He has a farm at Taonui owned by the trust.

Clockwise from left are Manawatū District councillors Alison Short, Andrew Quarrie, Bridget Bell and Colin McFadzean.

Feilding ward councillor Grant Hadfield has a beneficial interest in the GG Hadfield Family Trust and owns a rental property in Palmerston North.

Colin McFadzean is a director and shareholder of NZ Agriworks and FWPH. He is also a director of Highstead Trading.

The rural ward councillor is employed by NZ Agriworks. Based in Feilding, it manufactures a range of manual and electronic pasture measuring devices.

McFadzean owns a private residence in Feilding.

Andrew Quarrie has nothing listed on his pecuniary interests form.

However, property records show he owns three properties in Rongotea.

When asked to comment, the rural ward councillor replied: “If this is all you have got, that’s fine.”

Kerry Quigley is a director and shareholder of Plating Technology.

The Feilding ward councillor has a beneficial interest in Quigley Family Trust and has a private residence in Feilding owned by the trust.

Rural ward councillor Alison Short is a shareholder of My Plumbing Depot Feilding and part of WP & AM Short Farm Partnership.

She has a beneficial interest in the WP & AM Short Family Trust and has a family residence and landholding at Stanway owned by the trust.

Rural ward councillor Fiona Underwood owns a private residence and a section in Halcombe.

Clockwise from left are Manawatū District councillors Grant Hadfield, Kerry Quigley, Stuart Campbell and Lara Blackmore.

Changes made to the Local Government Act last year mean elected members are now required to declare information on their pecuniary interests to the council. A public summary of these declarations is required to be publicly available.

The public summary is on the council’s website.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



