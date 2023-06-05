Manawatū District Council has decided to defer the second stage of the Turners Rd extension in Feilding. Photo / Ben Caldwell

Manawatū District Council has adopted its Annual Plan for 2023-24.

This confirms the council’s budget and work priorities for the next financial year, while also thinking ahead to the next Ten-Year Plan that is being developed and will be adopted in 2024.

In her foreword for the Annual Plan, Mayor Helen Worboys acknowledges people are under significant cost pressures.

”I’m incredibly proud of the council that I lead. Our team has worked very hard to keep our rates rise as low as possible. We know that people are doing it tough right now. We still face a number of challenges coming out of the pandemic, with inflation still high and the cost of living crisis taking a toll on many.

“But we can’t absorb these cost pressures without significantly reducing our levels of service to the community, so we have to strike a balance.”

The total increase in rates required to run council business for 2023-24 is 6.94 per cent allowing for district growth.

The rise in inflation, interest rates and fuel impacts everyone, and these increases have a knock-on effect to the council and day-to-day services, Worboys says.

The council decided not to consult on the Annual Plan as there were no significant changes to what was in year three of the 10-Year Plan.

To ease the burden on residents, the council has decided to defer the second stage of the Turners Rd extension in Feilding. Twenty-four hectares of land between Turners Rd and Kawakawa Rd will be repurposed for industrial businesses.

The council will be implementing a new kerbside solid waste service for residents in Feilding, Rongotea, Himatangi Beach, Sanson and Halcombe in 2024. But the rates impact will be purely operational as the purchase of the bins is funded from the central government waste levy fund.



