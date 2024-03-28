Manawatū Dancing Club members Glenys Tutt and Bill Fletcher say sequence dancing is healthy exercise and stimulating. Photo / Judith Lacy

Fancy going on an alpine stroll without getting cold or venturing to the Black Country for some blues?

Then there is the Charmaine foxtrot, Cindy swing, and the platinum waltz composed for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

These are just a fraction of the sequence dances you can try at the Manawatū Dancing Club in Palmerston North.

President Bill Fletcher joined in 2011 and loves everything about dancing. “I just absolutely adore dancing, the music, the dances.”

When he first started dating dancing was part of courtship.

Glenys Tutt has been on the committee for about 35 years and is the treasurer. In her second year of dancing, she was asked to go on the committee and has held several roles.

She says the floor of the Senior Citizens Association’s hall in Main St West is perfect for dancing. The club has tried other floors but the senior citizens’ one is the best in Palmerston North.

As a child, Tutt always wanted to learn to dance and is addicted. As a teenager, she danced on Saturday nights as that was what teenagers did then. She met her husband dancing.

A sequence dance is a partner dance in which all couples perform the same steps at the same time. The set moves of sequence dancing, compared with freestyle, prevent collisions with other couples.

The club offers everything from the waltz and foxtrot to the cha-cha-cha and rumba.

Fletcher says the fast dances will get your heart going and whatever the speed of the dance your brain will be constantly working.

There are dances every Tuesday with a different set of dances each week.

Social dances are held on the fourth Saturday of the month with dress-up optional. The theme night for May is tiaras and ties, July masquerade, and August yellow.

The club has an even gender split.

Teaching is available on Tuesdays plus there are plenty of videos on YouTube to demonstrate the steps.

Tutt encourages people who have danced in the past to come back. There are about 40 sequence dance clubs nationwide people can also visit.

Tuesday dances run 7-9pm and cost $5. Saturday social dances run 7.30-11pm and cost $10 including supper.

For further information ring Glenys on 06 326 9398 or find the club on Facebook.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.



